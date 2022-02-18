Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) Nine persons were injured after an autorickshaw hit a two-wheeler in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred at Vadape Naka on Mumbai-Nashik highway on Thursday morning, they said.

"The autorickshaw carrying passengers was taking a turn when it collided with the two-wheeler. At least nine persons were injured, six of them seriously. However, all of them are said to be out of danger. The six injured were admitted to the Thane civil hospital," a police official said.

Police have registered a case, but no arrest has been made so far, he said.

