Palghar, Feb 15 (PTI) In a crackdown against bogus doctors, the police raided 24 clinics in the limits of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Teams from the MBVV police conducted a series of raids on Monday at clinics, which were being operated without proper permits and licences, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Mahesh Patil said.

The raids were necessitated due to complaints about several quacks operating in the region, he said.

A list of 10 to 14 suspected bogus doctors was prepared by the police department and the searches were conducted accordingly, the official said.

Offences have been registered against three bogus doctors from four clinics for alleged violation of various provisions of the Medical Regulations with the Kashimira, Achole and Valiv police stations, he said.

No arrests have been made so far and further probe was underway, the official added.

