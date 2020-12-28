Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Maharashtras COVID-19 tally rose to 19,22,048 on Monday with the addition of 2,498 new cases, while 50 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 49,305, the state health department said.

A health department official said 4,501 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 18,14,449.

There are now 57,159 active cases in the state, he said.

So far, 1,25,43,772 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)