Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday reported 17 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,009, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,420, a health official said.

Also Read | Delhi School Admissions 2023: First List of Shortlisted Students for Admission to Over 1,800 Private Schools To Be Out Tomorrow.

The recovery count increased by 19 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,464, leaving the state with 125 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: IRDAI Ask Insurers To Expeditiously Settle Claims of Loss to Property.

The state's recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

As per official data, 8,61,44,059 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 10,893 in the last 24 hours.

It also said, since December 24, a total of 10,518 of 4,61,083 international passengers who arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 24 reports had returned positive.

All the 24 samples have been sent for whole genome sequencing to map the genetic makeup of a virus to find out new variants.

The 24 patients comprise six from Mumbai, three from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati and Sangli, while four are from Gujarat, two from Kerala and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Telangana.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 17; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 125; Tests: 10,893.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)