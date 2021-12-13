Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 569 new coronavirus positive cases, including two more patients of the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2, and five fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Monday.

With the fresh infections, the coronavirus caseload rose to 66,44,452 and the death toll to 1,41,264, a health bulletin said.

On Sunday, the state reported 704 new vases and 16 fatalities.

“Two new cases are found to be infected with Omicron, according to a report released today by the National Institute of Virology, one from Latur and one from Pune,” the health department said.

The two fresh cases of the Omicron variant have had a travel history to Dubai, which took the overall tally of those affected with the new strain in Maharashtra to 20.

A total of 498 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the state's overall recovery count to 64,93,002. There are 6,507 active cases in Maharashtra, it added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, it said.

It said 82,706 people were tested during the day, the cumulative test count of the state rose to 6,69,58,681.

Mumbai city reported 174 new cases and two deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 265 cases, but no death was reported, barring the two from Mumbai city.

The Pune division reported 158 new cases, Nashik (76), Aurangabad (25), Latur (21), Kolhapur (16), Nagpur (six) and Akola (two).

Mumbai, Pune divisions reported two deaths each and Nashik recorded one.

Nagpur, Akola, Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Latur divisions did not report any fatality, it added.

Apart from the death of two patients in Mumbai, three such fatalities were recorded in the Nashik division, 10 in Pune division and one in Aurangabad division, it added.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,44,452; deaths- five; death toll 1,41,264, recoveries 64,93,002, active cases 6,507, tests done so far 6,69,58,681.

