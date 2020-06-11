Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) A 55-year-old sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) died after his car fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place near Wadala Bhoi village on Thursday afternoon, when SDPO of Almalner Rajendra Sasane was driving towards Nashik, the official said.

Also Read | National Institutional Ranking Framework India Rankings 2020: Miranda House of Delhi University Ranked top Indian College For 4th Consecutive Time; LSR College For Women, Hindu College at 2nd And 3rd Place.

Sasane lost control of his car, which fell into a 150 -ft deep gorge, killing him on the spot, he said.

The deceased was posted as the SDPO of Amalner in Jalgaon district and was on two days leave, the official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Crawford Market Area, Several Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Wadala Bhoi police station in Nashik Rural, he said, adding that the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)