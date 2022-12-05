Palghar, Dec 5 (PTI) A teen boy has been arrested in Palghar district in Maharashtra for allegedly raping his 5-year-old neighbour, a police official said on Monday.

Also Read | Watch | Visuals from G20 Meeting – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The accused, from Vanjarwada, took the girl to his house at around 2:30pm on Sunday and raped her, after which he threatened to kill her if she revealed the ordeal to anyone, the Boisar police station official said.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Who Will Win Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat? Predictions to Come Shortly.

"After she confided in her mother, the latter filed a complaint. The 19-year-old boy has been charged with rape and other offences under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act provisions," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)