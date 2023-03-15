Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district recorded 7 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 7,47,594, a health official said on Wednesday.

With the addition of the fresh cases on Tuesday, the district now has 82 active cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 11,969, while the total count of recoveries stood at 7,36,311, the official added.

