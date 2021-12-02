Nashik, Dec 2 (PTI) Three people were killed when their two-wheeler collided with a truck in Surgana taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | ZyCoV-D, COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by Zydus Cadila, To Be Introduced in These Seven States Initially.

The accident took place near Suryagad village on Surgana-Umbarthan Road late on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Also Read | Omicron Variant in India: One Infected Patient Already Recovered, Another in Hotel Quarantine in Bengaluru, Says Karnataka Govt.

A truck carrying poultry feed from Surgana collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Two-wheeler riders Ganesh Bhaskar Dambale (25), Somnath Bowaji Pawar (40) and Ashwin Pandit Pawar (13), all residents of Khadki (Vanjulpada), were killed on the spot, he said.

A manhunt has been launched for the truck driver who fled the spot and further investigations are underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)