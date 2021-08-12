Latur, Aug 12 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Latur has sent two men to seven days of police custody in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old man.

The court sent the duo to police remand on Wednesday, a day after victim Gokul Mantri was stabbed to death allegedly by them, police inspector Sunilkumar Pujari said.

Mantri, a resident of Dadoji Konddeo Nagar in Latur city was going to Sadguru Nagar when he was stabbed multiple times with sharp weapons, following which he died.

Police later arrested Prasad Vitthal Shinde (18) and Koustubh Sanjay Kamble (19).

When the accused duo was produced in the court, Shinde claimed that he was still a minor. He presented the hospital registration document in the court to support his claim.

However, assistant public prosecutor Shivkumar Jadhav objected to his claim.

Shivajinagar police submitted his transfer certificate from Shri Sadanand School in Latur, which mentioned his date of birth and showed that Shinde is 18.3 years old and not a minor as claimed by him.

The court then remanded Shinde and Kamble in police custody till August 17.

Police said the motive behind the murder is being ascertained.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitendra Jagdale said a total of 17 cases were registered against deceased Mantri under various sections of the IPC at various police stations.

