Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city arrested two persons from Gujarat for possession of ketamine worth Rs 54 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Amit Shah to Pay Tribute to Veer Kunwar Singh During His Upcoming Bihar Visit, Says BJP State President Sanjay Jaiswal.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane police intercepted a car at Kapurbawdi circle on Tuesday and nabbed the duo, senior inspector Anil Honrao of the ANC said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 191 Children Killed in Ukraine Since Russian Invasion, Say Reports.

A search of the car revealed that the accused, Pratik Mukeshbhai Patel (27) and Akram Akbarbhai Shaikh (32), were transporting over 1 kg of ketamine, which they were planning to sell in Thane, the official said.

The accused, who hail from Gujarat's Valsad, were produced in the Thane court and were remanded to police custody till April 19, he said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused at Kapurbawdi police station under Wagle Estate division, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)