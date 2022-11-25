Nagpur, Nov 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one critically injured when two trucks collided in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred near Mathni village in Mauda police station area, around 30 km from the city, around 5.30 am on Thursday, an official said.

A truck coming from Nagpur collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction on Bhandara road, he said.

Truck driver Shubham Rambhuvan Mishra (23) and cleaner Vinod Kumar Mishra (34) were killed, while the cleaner of the other truck Nagendra Shriramkaran Kushwah (23) was critically injured in the accident, the official said.

An offence under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered, he added.

