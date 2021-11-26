Aurangabad, Nov 26 (PTI) A first-of-its-kind bridge in the country, built with ultra high-performance fibre reinforced concrete, was commissioned in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Maharashtra's Latur district.

Also Read | B.1.1.529: Know All About The New COVID-19 Variant That Has The Scientists Worried.

Gadkari, in a Facebook post, informed about the bridge, which has been built using cost-effective and durable technology.

Also Read | Pune Resident Duped Of Rs 4.19 Lakh By Online Fraudsters On Pretext Of Providing Job At Hotel In United Kingdom.

The 111-meter-long bridge, constructed in Masalga of Latur, was commissioned on Thursday.

The bridge has been built using ultra high-performance fibre reinforced concrete technology (UHPFRC), and instead of steel, the girders made up of steel fibre are used to give it additional strength, the post stated.

The minister in the post stated that the technology saves nearly 15 to 25 per cent of cost.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)