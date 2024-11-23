New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's massive victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls as a win for development and good governance, assuring people of the ruling bloc's continued work for the state's progress.

In posts on X, he also congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance for its win in Jharkhand, while stressing that his party will always be at the forefront to champion people's issues. He tagged Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who led the INDIA bloc coalition in the state, in his post.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: People Voted in Favour of Development, Rejected Negative Politics, Says CM Eknath Shinde.

"Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled," Modi said.

"Jai Maharashtra," he added.

Also Read | Ramgarh Assembly By-Election Result 2024: BJP's Sukhavant Singh Wins Rajasthan Bypoll, Defeats Congress' Aryaan Zubair by 13,636 Votes.

Modi said the NDA's pro-people efforts have resonated all over.

"I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations," he said.

Modi also said he was proud of NDA workers for their efforts on the ground.

"They worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda... I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us. We will always be at the forefront of raising people's issues and working for the state," he said. PTI KR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)