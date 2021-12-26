Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Two people were arrested in Mumbai for allegedly posing as Narcotics Control Bureau officials and making an extortion demand of Rs 20 lakh from a woman, who committed suicide in distress, police said on Sunday.

The arrests of Suraj Mohan Pardeshi (38) and Pravin Raghunath Walinbe (35) took place on Friday after a call was received a day earlier by Amboli police that a woman was about to end her life, an official said.

"When a police team rushed to the spot following the details given in the call, a 28-year-old woman was found hanging in a room. A probe found that, on December 20, the woman and some of her friends had gone to a five star hotel for a party, where they were accosted by two fake NCB officials who demanded Rs 20 lakh for not naming her in a drug FIR," he said.

"Distressed with constant calls for money from the two accused, the woman ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan of her residence on Thursday. We arrested Pardeshi and Walinbe from Thane for abetment to suicide, extortion, cheating and other offences," the official informed.

