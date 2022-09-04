Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly stealing the jewellery of passengers on trains, an official said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Muskan Sheikh who hails from Gulbarga, was arrested by crime branch officials of GRP on Saturday at the Kurla terminus when she was trying to flee to Karnataka, he said.

In May, a 22-year-old woman lodged an FIR in Thane GRP alleging that someone stole her gold chain when she was boarding a train at Ambernath station.

Sheikh was identified through CCTV camera footage, the official said, adding that she had been involved in stealing the jewellery of passengers.

A case was registered under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and stolen ornaments were recovered from Sheikh, the official added.

