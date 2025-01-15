Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rupendra Prakash Ji Maharaj on Tuesday endorsed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's slogan 'batenge toh katenge,' (division is destruction) urging Hindus to remain united.

Speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rupendra Prakash Ji Maharaj in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj congratulated Yogi Adityanath for organising the grand and divine 'Maha Kumbh.'

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 15, 2025: Adani Green, Sula Vineyards, Shoppers Stop Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

"Today. This is a very virtuous day of Amrit Snan. After one hundred and forty-four years, such a coincidence has happened. We are going for Amrit Snan. This is a spiritual and religious fair for the whole world. It will be established as a heritage of the world. This fair will be remembered in the coming times. A big message from the sages here for Sanatan Dharma," Mahamandaleshwar Swami said.

"Hindus should be united and powerful; if Hindus are divided, then they will be slaughtered (Batega toh Katega). Today we send a message to the Hindus to be united," he added.

Also Read | Mysterious Deaths in Rajouri: Amid Growing Concern Over Death of 14 Persons in Jammu and Kashmir, Health Experts Say 'Certain Neurotoxins Found in Samples of Dead Persons'.

He further stated that Yogi Adityanath is a source of inspiration for all.

"Yogi Adityanath is also a source of inspiration for all of us. He is a person associated with spirituality and he is the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He comes from Sanatan Dharma. Surely we all have the same ideology and I admire his mission. I congratulate Yogi Adityanath ji for organising a huge and grand divine Kumbh," he said.

"It has been seen that today the time has come for the Hindus to unite and demonstrate their strength and this Kumbh conveys the message of Sarve Bhavant but Sukhna Sarve Santu Niramay and Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam to the whole world. We are one family, one caste and everyone is Sanatani. By accepting this sentiment, it is time for the whole world to unite," he further added.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had given the slogan 'batenge to katenge' in a public rally in Uttar Pradesh last year.

"Today is the auspicious day of Sankrant, the first day of Maghi... There are 13 akharas. Twelve of them did the 'snan.' We are of the Nirmala Sampraday. We are the 13th Akhara and we just did our 'snan.' In the Mahakumbh of 2025, the management is very good. There is cleanliness. Water and electricity facilities are managed well... I did my first Kumbh in 1977, and after that, I attended all the Ardh Kumbh Melas. The management used to be very poor... The management is very well under the Yogi government... We are of the Nirmala Sampraday. We are Sanatani and worship Ganga Ji. We take a dip in every Kumbh, organise Langar, and perform our prayers," said a seer belonging to the Nirmala Akhara.

Earlier, CM Yogi described Mahakumbh as a symbol of the immense power and faith of Sanatan Dharma. He wrote, "On the first Amrit Snan day, more than 3.5 crore revered saints and devotees earned the merit of bathing in the eternal and pure Triveni Sangam."

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all the departments and organisations involved in the successful execution of the first Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh. He stated, "I extend my heartfelt thanks to all the revered akhadas, Mahakumbh Mela administration, local authorities, police administration, sanitation workers, volunteer organisations, religious institutions, boatmen, and all the departments from both the central and state governments associated with Mahakumbh." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)