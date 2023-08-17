Aurangabad, Aug 17 (PTI) A 15-year-old leopard has died of multiple organ failure in Siddharth Zoo in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, a civic official said on Thursday.

'Raja', who was brought here from Hemalkasa in Gadchiroli and lived at the civic-run zoo for seven years, died on Wednesday night, he said.

Also Read | Indian Rocket Startup Astrophel Aerospace Successfully Test Fires Prototype Cryogenic Engine.

"The leopard was being treated by Dr Neeti Singh. It did not respond to medication and died. The post mortem report cited multiple organ failure as cause of death. Its blood samples have been sent for further investigation," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)