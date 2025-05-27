Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian Army on Tuesday launched humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations in Maharashtra's Khadki village in Ahilyanagar (earlier known as Ahmednagar) district. The area experienced severe waterlogging, leading to waist-deep flooding and the marooning of residents.

The village, located approximately 20 km from the Army's Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC-S), is facing a critical situation due to the rising water levels, according to an official statement.

Visuals from the village showed people in waist-deep water, carrying their children and belongings with them as trees were uprooted and structures collapsed. The visuals also showed people being stuck in a heavy flow of water, holding on to poles and other structures, to not to be swept away.

Following a request for assistance from the District Magistrate of Ahilyanagar, the Indian Army promptly mobilised one relief column from ACC-S, including a Medical team and an Engineer detachment, to carry out rescue and relief operations in the affected area.

The relief column reached the location at 1735 hours to marry up with civil authorities, who then led them to the flood-hit village. The team reached the affected area at 1750 hours and has since commenced active rescue operations to assist the stranded population.

The statement added that the Indian Army remains committed to extending all possible humanitarian assistance and support to fellow citizens during natural calamities and emergencies, operating in close coordination with civil administration to alleviate distress.

According to IMD's nowcast, Ahilyanagar district received moderate rainfall of 5-15 mm per hour, along with moderate thunderstorms, with surface winds wind speed between 41-61 kmph.

Southwest monsoons arrived early, and the IMD warned of heavy rainfall in several areas.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Karnataka including Bengaluru, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of westcentral & North Bay of Bengal...," IMD's statement read.

The IMD added that Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into some more parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of West Central, and some more parts of the North Bay of Bengal. (ANI)

