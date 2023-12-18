Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) The Maharashtra Assembly on Monday passed the Lokayukta Bill 2022, which brings the chief minister and his council of ministers under the ambit of the anti-corruption ombudsman.

It was tabled in the House by industries minister Uday Samant. The Bill was passed by the Legislative Council on Friday. Maharashtra is the first state in the country to pass such a bill that covers the chief minister and his cabinet.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Fire in Lucknow's SGPGI Hospital Operation Theatre Leaves Woman, Child Dead (Watch Videos).

As per the Bill, the Lokayukta will have to seek the approval of the Vidhan Sabha before initiating any inquiry against the chief minister, which would require bringing a motion in the House.

Such a motion will have to be passed by not less than two-thirds of the total members of the Vidhan Sabha, as per the Bill.

Also Read | Maharashtra: South Korean Woman YouTuber Allegedly Harassed During Live Streaming, Video Surfaces.

It also stipulates that the Lokayukta will not investigate cases involving allegations of corruption against the chief minister on matters related to internal security or public order.

"Any such inquiry shall be kept secret and if the Lokayukta comes to the conclusion that the complaint deserves to be dismissed, the records of the inquiry shall not be published or made available to anyone," reads the Bill.

It also lays down that the trial against the chief minister, ministers or elected representatives must be completed within a year of the date of complaint.

The Lokayukta will have a chairperson, who shall be a present or former Chief Justice of a High Court or a judge of the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court.

The Lokayukta shall have a maximum of four members, two of whom shall be from the judiciary.

The Lokayukta Bill was passed by the Assembly in the Winter session last year but some legislators raised objections when it was tabled in the Council at the time.

The Bill was then referred to a joint committee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)