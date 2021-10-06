Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing regret over the death of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the ministers stood in silence as a mark of respect and described the deaths as unfortunate.

State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil (NCP) moved the resolution to pay tributes to the deceased farmers which was seconded by Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) and Industries Minister Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena).

The council of ministers includes members of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress who share power in Maharashtra.

Four of the eight people who died in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The four others included two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.

While the first three were allegedly lynched by agitating farmers, the scribe, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers' protest against Maurya's visit to Ajay Mishra's native place.

The UP Police has lodged a case against Ajay Mishra's son but no arrest has been made so far.

