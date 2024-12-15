The Devendra Fadnavis-led MahaYuti government expanded its cabinet today, December 15. Shiv Sena leaders Shambhuraj Desai and Sanjay Shirsat, BJP leaders Nitesh Rane and Ashish Shelar and NCP's Aditi Tatkare took oath as Cabinet Ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis-led MahaYuti government at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. Earlier, BJP leaders Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant also took oath as Cabinet Ministers in the state government. Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM Devendra Fadnavis Holds First Roadshow Since Mahayuti Win, Pays Floral Tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar in Nagpur (Watch Videos).

Sanjay Shirsat and Nitesh Rane Take Oath as Cabinet Ministers

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat and BJP leader Nitesh Rane take oath as Cabinet Minister in the state government, at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/dxGEPHW0GB — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

NCP Leader Aditi Tatkare Takes Oath as Cabinet Minister

Shiv Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai, BJP leader Ashish Shelar, NCP leader Aditi Tatkare take oath as Cabinet Minister in the state government, at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/77eTLjZGrt — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

BJP Leaders Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Pankaja Munde Take Oath

BJP leaders Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pankaja Munde and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant take oath as Cabinet Minister in the state government, at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/L1llfkFN3T — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2024

