Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): As many as 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Saturday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC informed that the total number of cases in the area is now at 2,370, including 122 active cases and 2,002 discharges.

Also Read | Swapna Suresh, Main Accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Taken Into Custody by NIA in Bengaluru.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) praised the efforts taken to contain the coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi while saying that only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around.

"There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO DG.

Also Read | Swapna Suresh, Main Accused in Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Taken Into Custody by NIA in Bengaluru: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

"And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai - a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," the UN Health Body Chief said.

According to the State Health Department, 8,139 COVID-19 cases, 4,360 discharged and 223 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 2,46,600, including 99,202 active cases, 1,36,985 discharged, and 10,116 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)