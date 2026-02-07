Baramati (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, wife of former Deputy CM and NCP Chief, late Ajit Pawar, on Saturday cast her vote for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

Senior Police Inspector (PI) in charge of the Yavat Police Station, Narayan Deshmukh, assured that impeccable police safety measures have been undertaken for a smooth flow of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

"Today, elections for the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections are underway throughout the Pune rural district. The voting process began at 7:30 AM this morning. Police arrangements are in place at all 211 polling booths under the jurisdiction of the Yavat police station. Police personnel have been deployed to areas with more booths, and they are assuring the public of a safe and secure voting environment. Voters are also urged not to carry mobile phones into polling booths and to exercise their right to vote. Security arrangements are robust. Sector patrolling is conducted across eleven areas, with police officers maintaining a constant presence throughout the district..." he said.

Voting is underway today, February 7, in Maharashtra for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. The counting of votes will begin at 10:00 AM on February 9 at the respective counting centres. Elections are being held in the Konkan, Western Maharashtra, and the Latur, Dharashiv, and Parbhani districts of Marathwada.

The polling for the remaining phases of the general elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra was previously scheduled to be held on February 5, but was rescheduled to be held February 7, following the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the three-day state mourning declared in his honour and the counting of votes will take place on February 9 instead of February 7.

The remaining stages of the election include polling, counting of votes, and publication of the names of elected members in the Official Gazette.

Following the declaration of results, the Model Code of Conduct will cease to be in force at the concerned locations. The names of the elected members will be published in the Government Gazette by February 11.

Sunetra Pawar stepped into fill the vacant post of Deputy Chief Minister after the tragic demise of NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28 in Baramati. With this, Sunetra Pawar becomes the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Sunetra Pawar has been allocated the portfolios of State Excise Duty, Sports and Youth Affairs and Minorities Development and Aukaf.

Notably, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will now hold the portfolios of Planning and Finance, which were previously assigned to the late Ajit Pawar, former Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Sunetra Pawar, in a post on X, said, "Respected Ajitdada has given the mantra of living one's entire life for farmers, labourers, women, youth, and deprived sections. Today, carrying forward the legacy of their thoughts with unwavering loyalty to the principles of 'Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar', my heart is truly overflowing as I accept the responsibility of the Deputy Chief Minister position with a sense of duty." (ANI)

