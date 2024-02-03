Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar.

An eyewitness told the media that Mahesh Gaikwad and one of his supporters were hit by five bullets.

As per reports, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad and city chief Mahesh Gaikwad were having a conversation in the hall of senior inspector Anil Jagtap of Hill Line police station on Friday when supporters of BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad indluged in a clash and opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad.

Shiv Sena MLA Mahesh Gaikwad has been badly injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Thane's Jupiter hospital.

"Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway," said Sudhakar Pathare, DCP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey took on the '3-engine government' and said that "This firing has taken place inside the police station. The one who opened fire was BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, and the one who was shot at was Shiv Sena Shinde Faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad. It is unfortunate that an MLA who needs to work for the welfare of lakhs of people is shooting people. In the 3-engine government, leaders of two parties are fighting and trying to kill each other."

Since last year, both Gaikwads have been in a tug of war over the Kalyan East Legislative Assembly's candidature. Both leave no opportunity to target each other, and the firing incident has been suspected to be out of enmity between the two. (ANI)

