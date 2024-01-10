UBT leader Sanjay Raut strongly responded to the verdict given by the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar that ruled in favour of CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Reacting to the speaker's decision, Raut said "It was their dream that one day we would finish Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena but Shiv Sena won't finish with this one decision". Terming the verdict as BJP's conspiracy he said that UBT will continue it's fight and go to the Supreme Court to challenge the verdict. Shiv Sena MLAs Disqualification: Faction Led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Is ‘Real’ Shiv Sena, Announces Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Watch Video).

Sanjay Raut Reacts To Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's Verdict:

#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker rules Shinde faction the real Shiv Sena | Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut says, "...This is BJP's conspiracy & this was their dream that one day we would finish Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena. But Shiv Sena won't finish with this… pic.twitter.com/GhFzNhIjrA — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

