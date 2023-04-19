Buldhana, April 19: Former Ranji Cricketer and coach Praveen Hingnikar suffered injuries while his wife died on the spot in a road accident in Mehkar taluka near the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Praveen Hingnikar, Former Ranji Cricketer Suffers Injury in Road Accident; Wife Suvarna Dies on Spot.

The injured Hingnikar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mehkar for treatment.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the couple was on their way from Pune to Nagpur after visiting their son's house in Pune when their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

