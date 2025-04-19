Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that his government aims to establish a comprehensive healthcare network in the state so that quality healthcare is available to every person in the society.

"Today, Maharashtra is becoming a hub for healthcare facilities and all type of quality healthcare facilities are available in the state. But now, we (Maharashtra Govt) want to develop an entire network in the state where this quality health care is also available to the last man of the society, the one who also stays in the remotest area, in far-flung area. And I think for this challenge, we need the help of people like you, doctors like you, who can help us in this cause. I think with your help, with technology, today we can reach the remotest area and can serve the last person," CM Fadnavis said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis was addressing the 22nd edition of Mumbai Live Endoscopy 2025 event.

CM Devendra Fadnavis called for collaborative efforts to provide quality healthcare in remote areas of Maharashtra and stressed the need for large number of doctors and health workers to reach the last person in the society.

"This is a very noble profession, and today it is very important that every person in our country gets quality accessible and affordable health care. And I think that's what we are trying to do. I'm sure that in Maharashtra, in last two years, we have started ten new medical colleges because we need huge pool of doctors, and health care personnel to serve the last man of the society. I'm sure that the institutions like HN Reliance, which is also doing many activities for poor, would also participate in our endeavor to reach the last man of society and I am sure that all of you, in your own way, in your own capacity, would try to reach those people who need us more," CM Fadnavis said.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also congratulated winners of GI Endoscopy awards across various categories and expressed hope that the awards will inspire meaningful contributions to GI endoscopy.

"My special congratulations to the winners Shri Mukesh Kalla from entrepreneurship and leadership category. Shri Mohan Ramchandani from technical skill category. Shri Ashutosh Mohapatra, endoscopy leader in tier two, tier three cities. Shrimati Radhika Chauhan, women in GI endoscopy. Shri Surinder Rana, educator category. Shri Amol Bape, technical skills category, Shri Jayanta Samanta impactful publication category, Praveen Suryavanshi endoscopy for surgeons category. I would like to congratulate them all. And I'm sure that every award gives us inspiration to do more, to do better. We will all be inspired meaningfully contribute more to this cause of GI endoscopy," CM Fadnavis said. (ANI)

