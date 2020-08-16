Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday virtually inaugurated Atma Nirbhar Bharat Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, said Governor's office.

The cell has been created to promote innovation and creativity among youths and students from Maharashtra, the Governor's office informed.

The Governor called for adopting and promoting mother tongue, awakening self-confidence and encouraging enterprise among youths to create Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, VC Dr Rama Sastry, Vice Chancellors of various universities, Principals were present in the event. (ANI)

