Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): A 14-year-old girl was raped by the operator of the shelter home at Gyandeep Gurukul Aadharshram located at Mhasrul Shivra, informed the Nashik police on Sunday.

The police also recorded statements of other girls living in Aadharashram.

"The police also recorded statements of other girls living in Aadharashram and found that even they were raped by the accused," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Kiran Kumar Chavan.

According to this statement, the police have started the process of registering more cases against the suspect, Harshal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar Chavan said that the accused Harshal alias Sonu was interrogated by senior police officers till late night on Saturday at Mahsarul police station.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the POSCO act and Child Atrocities act.

Further investigation is underway, and details are awaited. (ANI)

