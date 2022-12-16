Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Karnataka-Maharashtra border row, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the protest rally on Saturday will focus on the border issue.

He however stated that it'll be a silent and peaceful march.

"Our protest rally on December 17 will focus on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue, insult of Maharashtra's icons by the Governor and BJP leaders and other issues. It'll be a silent and peaceful march. We're yet to get permission for it," said NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

He said that all like-minded parties have agreed upon the agenda of the protest rally and would like to request people to join us in large numbers.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar further added that a request has been made to the state government to appoint Harish Salve to represent the state in the Supreme Court regarding the border dispute.

"We have requested the State govt to appoint Harish Salve, who is also from Maharashtra, to represent us in the SC regarding the border dispute case," said NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

Over claims of the Twitter account of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray hit out CM and questioned what caused the delay in issuing a statement.

"If the Twitter account of Karnataka CM was hacked then why there was a delay in issuing a statement about it? The action was taken against Marathi-speaking people, stones were pelted on buses. What was the outcome of yesterday's meeting of both the CMs with the Home Minister?," questioned Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

