Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a 61-year-old man for making a threat call to Maharashtra Mantralaya, stating that a "terror attack" would take place in a day or two.

The man arrested is Prakash Kishanchand Khemani.

"Kandivali Police arrested a 61-year-old man, Prakash Kishanchand Khemani for making a threat call to Maharashtra Mantralaya last night, stating that there will be a terror attack in a day or two," Mumbai Police said.

The Mantralaya Control officer informed that they received a threat over the phone at 10 pm from an unidentified caller after which the police started to trace the caller and arrested the man Monday night.

According to the police, he will be produced before the court today.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

