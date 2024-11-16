Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that Congress ruled the country for 20 years but never gave respect to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar that he deserved,

He addressed three election meetings in Mumbai, Palghar and Pune where he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured Babasaheb by giving him Bharat Ratna.

Taking a potshot on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the caste census, he said Rahul Gandhi roamed around with a red colour book claiming that it is the constitution. He is spreading confusion among people and is engaged in efforts to deceive the electorate in the name of caste census.

Maha Aghadi leaders are fighting among themselves, how will they develop Maharashtra? For Maha Vikas Aghadi, Mumbai and the whole of Maharashtra are like ATMs from which they only want to withdraw money, he said

Campaigning for a BJP candidate in Palghar, he said the kind of public support that BJP is getting in Maharashtra and Jharkhand has made it clear that an NDA government is sure to be formed in both these states. Many political analysts also agree with it.

"Every time Congress government gave the slogan of eradicating poverty but despite being in power in the state and centre for around 50 years, it could not eradicate poverty. After 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 25 crore people have come out of the poverty line," he said.

Earlier, women used to get reservations only in district panchayats, nagar panchayats and municipalities. Modi government at the centre has passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Act Bill in the parliament, after which women will get 33 per cent reservation in the parliament and assembly, he added.

Later in the day, addressing a rally in Pune, Rajnath Singh said Congress has developed a crisis of credibility in politics and for the sake of votes they can go to any extent to damage the social fabric of the society.

Indian constitution never permits reservations based on religion. BJP's basis of politics is justice and humanity, the defence minister added.

You neither have to divide nor divide others, the entire country has to stay together. We have to stay united. If we avoid division, we will move towards development and create a developed nation - and a developed Maharashtra, he added. (ANI)

