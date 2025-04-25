Every year, National DNA Day is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on April 25. This annual event marks the day in 1953 when James Watson, Francis Crick, Maurice Wilkins, Rosalind Franklin and colleagues published papers in the journal Nature on the structure of DNA. This day encourages students, teachers and common public to learn more about genetics and genomics. National DNA Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25. The day also commemorates the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003. In this article, let’s know more about National DNA Day 2025 date, history and the significance of this annual event in the US. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

National DNA Day 2025 Date

National DNA Day 2025 falls on Friday, April 25.

National DNA Day History

DNA Day was celebrated for the first time in the United States on April 25, 2003, by proclamation of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, it was declared a one-time celebration, not an annual holiday. Every year from 2003 onward, annual DNA Day celebrations have been organised by the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI).

National DNA Day Significance

National DNA Day serves as a valuable opportunity for students, educators, researchers, and the general public to connect with the ever-evolving world of genetics. This annual event encourages people of the world to engage with the latest developments in genetic research and its applications.

It commemorates both the discovery of DNA's double helix structure and the completion of the Human Genome Project, milestones that transformed biological science. On this day, several events like lectures, webinars, and conferences are organised to focus on DNA, genetics, and genomics.

