Luxury storage companies in America are redefining how brands and consumers treat fashion, elevating it to the same level as fine art. High-profile designers like Thom Browne and Carolina Herrera, along with celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, have already embraced Uovo's wardrobe services. However, executives believe there is a significant opportunity for the company’s emerging fashion division to dominate the industry. With an increasing number of billionaires and affluent individuals investing in art, fine wine, luxury watches, and vintage jewellery, one can't help but wonder if we might soon see similar services in India, allowing travellers to embark on journeys without luggage while safeguarding their limited edition wardrobes in secure storage to protect against natural disasters or unstable geopolitical conditions. Staples for Mercurial Spring Weather.

Uovo, a network of luxury storage facilities specialising in art, wine, and fashion, launched its first location in Long Island City, New York, in 2012 after Hurricane Sandy devastated the city, causing hundreds of millions of dollars in art damage. Designed to withstand flooding, power outages, and other calamities, Uovo offered a safer and more reliable way to care for precious works of art. Since then, it has expanded to over 20 facilities nationwide, diversifying into additional categories such as wine and fashion. Summer’s Favourite – White Tank Tops.

Two of these facilities are located in Los Angeles, where recent wildfires have underscored the necessity for secure storage of high-value items, whether it’s art collections or designer couture. Brennan Lowery, General Manager of Uovo Fashion, noted that "several new clients" sought their services as fires swept through the city in early January. Uovo positions itself as a comprehensive luxury wardrobe management solution, managing both fashion and art, and it operates a fashion-focused facility in Glendale that it acquired from high-end storage service Garde Robe in 2021.

When considering the cost of luxury storage services

Garde Robe has since rebranded to Uovo Fashion, with Lowery tasked to establish the brand as the premier storage resource for everything from iconic designers' archives to the vacation wardrobes of city dwellers and even the extensive collection worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in "Sex and the City" and its sequel series, "And Just Like That…". Indeed, pieces from Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe are stored in one of Uovo's New York locations. Other notable clients include Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, Jason Wu, Thom Browne, and Carolina Herrera. Lowery estimates that about half of Uovo

Fashion's clients are brands or corporate clientele, storing between 8,000 to 20,000 archival items, while private individuals typically store around 50 to 100 pieces—though some boast collections in the thousands. Overall, Uovo Fashion currently houses over 125,000 items, encompassing clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Despite early success—partly due to the acquisition of Garde Robe—Uovo's Chief Marketing Officer, Nicole Levinson, acknowledges that there’s been a "learning curve" with fashion clients, as storage pricing begins at $400 per month and increases with the volume of items. The company sees ample room for growth in this segment and has been actively seeking effective ways to communicate the advantages of luxury storage services to both brands and consumers.

For individual clients, it’s crucial to highlight the continued access they have to their wardrobes, even while in storage. To facilitate this, clients can utilize the MyCloset app, which digitizes their entire wardrobe and brings to mind memorable fashion moments, enhanced by concierge services. Uovo's fashion storage process begins with a meticulous inspection and itemization of each piece before cataloguing it, much like an e-commerce platform. Each item is clearly described by colour, brand, and season, photographically documented, and then uploaded to the app with relevant tags for easy organization. Clients can request pick-up or delivery of items at short notice. "We aim to provide a high-touch service centred around your collection, giving you a digital representation of your wardrobe," Lowery explains.

Uovo is taking travel to the next level with its innovative "luggage-free travel" service. Imagine the freedom of selecting your favorite outfits right from the app, so when you arrive at your destination, your wardrobe is already waiting for you—no more struggling with heavy bags! This service is a game changer, especially in India, where the demand for seamless travel solutions is soaring. With the right execution and top-tier networking, this could be a golden opportunity for the next billionaire to emerge in the travel industry. Embrace the future of travel and say goodbye to baggage woes!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).