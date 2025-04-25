Lucknow, April 25: A fire broke out in a building near Hazratganj Metro Station in Lucknow On Friday evening. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control.

The fire has been brought under control, and the likely cause is suspected to be a short circuit, officials said. Ram Kumar Rawat, Fire Station Officer (FSO), confirmed that two women were rescued from the premises and there were no casualties reported. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Lokbandhu Hospital of Uttar Pradesh, Patients Shifted to Safer Location (Watch Videos).

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "Two women who live in the flats have been rescued. No one is trapped as of now, and there are no casualties. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known, but it was probably a short circuit." Fire officials are currently inspecting the site to determine the exact cause of the incident. More details are awaited.

