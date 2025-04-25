New Delhi, April 25: Microsoft's Chief People Officer Amy Coleman has reportedly introduced a new internal policy to make its performance management system stricter. As part of the updated strategy, employees who are not meeting expectations are now being given a choice. Underperforming employees are said to either choose to accept a payout and leave the company instead of entering a performance improvement plan (PIP).

Multiple reports suggest that Microsoft’s new approach also includes stricter conditions for underperforming staff. Employees may reportedly face a two-year rehire ban and will not be allowed to transfer to other roles within the company. Microsoft is offering a new option for employees who are considered to be underperforming.

As per a report of Business Insider, citing an internal email sent to Microsoft managers. These employees can choose to accept a payout to leave the company. Alternatively, they may face the possibility of being placed on a performance improvement plan, which could lead to termination if their performance does not improve. Microsoft To Discontinue Remote Desktop App Support on May 2025, Will Replace With Windows App; Check Details.

In the email from Amy Coleman, Microsoft's new chief people officer, reportedly read, "This performance improvement process is available year-round so you can act quickly to transparently address performance issues, while offering employees choice." As per reports, another internal document from Microsoft indicated that the payout offered to employees would amount to 16 weeks' of pay.

Employees who are affected by this decision have a period of five days to choose which option they would like to pursue. If they decide to enter the PIP, they will have to withdraw the payout option, as stated in the internal document. Reports suggest that the new PIP system may work differently outside the US, as employment laws vary from country to country. Work From Office or Lose Job: Google No More in Favour of Work From Home Policy, Reportedly Asks Remote Workers To Visit Office 3 Days a Week.

According to a report of Times of India, an email shared by Microsoft’s Chief People Officer reportedly stated that employees with zero or 60% rewards outcomes, or those currently on an active performance improvement plan (PIP), will not be allowed to transfer to other roles within the company. Former employees who left with similar performance ratings or during or after a PIP will reportedly not be eligible for rehire until two years after their exit date.

