Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) fans are eagerly awaiting the second trailer, while the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer 1, released on December 5, 2023, has achieved significant milestones. Rockstar Games GTA 6 trailer 1 has received over 250 million views and surpassed 1 million comments on YouTube. Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is expected to be released in the Fall of 2025, and the GTA 6 second trailer has reportedly been delayed. Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick, reportedly hinted at a strategic delay in marketing materials, preferring to unveil GTA 6 trailer 2 closer to the game's release to maintain excitement. Apple Arcade Games: From WHAT THE CLASH? To LEGO Friends Heartlake Rush+ and Words of Wonders, 5 New Games To Join in May; Check Details.

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)