Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 999 fresh Covid cases and 49 fatalities, informed the state health bulletin on Saturday.

At present, there are 12,219 active infections. As many as 1,020 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 64,66,913. The death toll reached 1,40,565.

Also Read | Manipur Terrorist Attack: PLA, MNPF Claim Responsibility for Attack on Assam Rifles Convoy.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.64 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent.

As per the bulletin, there are 1,19,432 people in-home quarantine and another 1,028 in institutional quarantine.

Also Read | International Children’s Peace Prize 2021: Indian Brothers Vihaan and Nav Agarwal Win Prestigious Children’s Prize for Waste Project.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,38,63,284.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,850 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative case count to 34,426,036, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)