Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): A teenage boy incensed after being teased by an eight-year-old girl allegedly strangulated her to death in Parlghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

Police on Thursday said that following the incident that reportedly took place on December 1, the teenager was detained and his father was arrested for attempting to dispose off the body

The incident happened in the Vasai area of Palghar and came to light after a foul smell began emanating from the neighbouring house, prompting child's family to visit the house.

According to the police, the accused was nabbed at his relative's house in Jalna district, where his father had sent him after getting to know about the teenager's crime.

On the day of the incident, the 8-year-old girl went to an ice cream shop and didn't return. As time passed, the family members started searching for her, but her whereabouts were not found, and subsequently, they approached police.

Taking the matter seriously, police launched a search operation but failed to find any clue of child's whereabouts.

Couple of days later, a foul smell began emanating from the neighbouring house, prompting child's family to visit the house and recover Chandni's body in a decomposed state in a gurney with her legs tied with a belt.

As police launched the probe they got to know that the belt found with child's body was gifted to the accused teenager by one of his friends who identified it. The father of the teenager was approached and interrogated upon which he confessed to the crime committed by his son.

Subsequently, the accused was held from Jalna and taken to Palghar where he also confessed his crime. He revealed that, on the day of the murder, the girl was teasing him, which angered him and he took the girl to his home and strangulated her to death and hid her body inside the home for almost 24 hours. But when his father reached home and got to know about the incident. He packed the body into a sack and dumped it in the house next to him and sent him (his son) to his relative's house in Jalna. (ANI)

