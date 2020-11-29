Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) The cumulative tally of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra went up to 18,20,059 on Sunday with the addition of 5,544 new positive cases, the health department said.

As the virus claimed 85 patients, the state's death toll reached 47,071, it said.

A total of 4,362 patients recovered from the infection and got discharge from hospitals during the day, the department said in a statement.

So far, 16,80,926 patients have recovered and the number of active cases in the state is 90,997, it said, adding that 1,08,04,422 people have been tested till now.

