New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that ethos of freedom struggle forms the foundation of modern India and visionary leaders of the country brought together a diversity of world views to forge a common national spirit.

In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the President said that Mahatma Gandhi's quest for equality and justice is the mantra for the Republic.

Gandhi, he said, was as much a saint as a political leader and he was a phenomenon that could have happened only in India.

The President said the country gratefully remembers freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices have enabled us to live in an independent nation.

"It gives me great pleasure to greet all the people of India, living in the country and abroad, on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. August 15 fills us with the excitement of unfurling the Tricolour, taking part in celebrations and listening to patriotic songs. On this day, the youth of India should feel the special pride of being citizens of a free nation. We gratefully remember our freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices have enabled us to live in an independent nation," the President said.

"The ethos of our freedom struggle forms the foundation of modern India. Our visionary leaders brought together a diversity of world views to forge a common national spirit. They were committed to the cause of liberating Bharat Mata from oppressive foreign rule and securing the future of her children. Their thoughts and actions shaped the identity of India as a modern nation," he added.

He said that the world, troubled by social strife, economic problems and climate change, is seeking relief in Gandhi's teachings.

"We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. As much a saint as a political leader, he was a phenomenon that could have happened only in India. Troubled by social strife, economic problems and climate change, the world seeks relief in Gandhiji's teachings. His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhiji," he said. (ANI)

