Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday congratulated Hari Babu Kambhampati on his appointment as the new governor of Odisha.

President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the evening accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das as the governor of Odisha and appointed Mizoram governor Kambhampati in his place.

Deputy CM KV Singh Deo also congratulated the new governor.

"It is with great pleasure that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on his appointment as the new Governor of Odisha. Your exemplary leadership and dedication to public service will undoubtedly guide our state towards greater heights. I look forward to working together to further the development and prosperity of Odisha," he posted on X.

