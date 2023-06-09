Bhubaneswar, Jun 9 (PTI) Prominent Bharatnatyam exponent Sri Ganesan, a Malaysian citizen, collapsed while attending a cultural function here on Friday and was subsequently declared dead by doctors at a city hospital.

Ganesan, also the director of Sri Ganesalaya in Kuala Lumpur, Malasiya, was here to receive an award from a cultural organisation which was conducting a three-day Devadasi Dance event at Bhanja Kala Mandap here.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to Participate in Opposition Meeting on June 23 in Patna.

Today was the last day of the event.

According to eyewitnesses, Sri Ganesan, about 60 years old, performed his dance and later while lighting a lamp collapsed on stage. He was immediately rushed to the Capital Hospital here where doctors declared him dead, an official said.

Also Read | Pune: CBI Recovers Rs 6 Crore in Cash From Government Official Anil Ganpatrao Ramod Arrested for ‘Taking Bribe’.

"His (Ganesan) death could be due to sudden cardiac arrest. His body has been kept for postmortem tomorrow morning," a doctor at the Capital Hospital said. "He was in good health and performed a Bharatnatyam recital based on the Geet Govinda today evening. Unfortunately he collapsed whle lighting the lamp on stage," said Jagabandhu Jena, organiser of the festival.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)