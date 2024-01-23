Malkangiri (Odisha), Jan 23 (PTI) Odisha's Additional Director General of Police (Operations) Dev Datta Singh made a two-day visit to Maoist-hit Malkangiri district and reviewed the ground-level situation there, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

During his stay, Singh visited Gurupriya Setu, Tussi Hills and Swabhiman Anchal, one of the hotbeds of red rebels, and reviewed security arrangements there to tackle the Naxals.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra To Enter West Bengal on January 25, May Not Reach Kolkata, Says Congress Leader.

He discussed security issues with senior officials of BSF and the state police.

Singh visited the BSF camp at Malkangiri and held a meeting with district collector Vishal Singh and SP Nitesh Wadhwani, BSF DIG Shailendra Kumar Sinha and several other police officials.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to Release New Women’s Policy Following Cabinet Nod.

During the meeting, he directed the officials to intensify the combing operation against Maoists.

The ADG visited Metla Police Station in Jodambo and interacted with the officers there.

He also visited the Mathil Police Station and Tulasi Hills in the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border area and interacted with the BSF personnel.

Later, he inaugurated a public relations camp organised by the police and distributed various materials to the villagers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)