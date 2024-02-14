New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday charged that 'jungle raj' prevailed in West Bengal and demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation after the state was rocked by protests and clashes over the claims of sexual harassment of women in the state's Sandeshkhali area.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed there is "complete anarchy and lawlessness" in West Bengal under the TMC rule with Banerjee allegedly providing protection to her party goons who allegedly raped and exploited tribal women in Sandeshkhali.

"There is jungle raj in West Bengal. Our sisters who belong to the scheduled tribes are being raped and assaulted by the TMC goons and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a mute spectator," he charged.

Bhatia said it is clear to every citizen that the rule of law doesn't exist in West Bengal.

"Rather it is the law of anarchic ruler Mamata Banerjee which prevails there," he said.

Asserting Banerjee has no right to remain in the post, the BJP spokesperson said, "If she had even a little bit of shame left, she should immediately tender her resignation."

"If you do not resign, don't underestimate people. You will be uprooted, that is for sure," he added.

Bhatia said the BJP will stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims of alleged sexual assault and take their fight for justice forward.

“This is every such woman's fight who has faith in the Constitution, no matter which party she voted for. The BJP will take this fight with all might,” he added.

The BJP leader alleged that the West Bengal government is giving "protection to rapists and weakening police" and said it won't be a surprise if it turns out that Sheikh, wanted by the ED in connection with a money laundering case, is hiding at Banerjee's official residence in the state.

“It will not be wrong to say that West Bengal has tragically descended into a state governed by the rapists, of the rapists, for the rapists," he charged.

The situation is so bad that the Calcutta High Court had to take cognisance of it and issue a notice to the state government, he said.

“When the perpetrators of the crime happen to be a TMC goon, the chief minister doesn't even care to uphold the dignity of the women of the state, especially Hindu women, targeted by the goons of Shahjahan Sheikh, the absconder,” Bhatia said.

“Why do you hate Hindus this much ? Why this much hatred you have for those belonging to the scheduled tribes and backward communities?” he asked.

The BJP leader said the West Bengal Police have registered FIR against the the victims of sexual assault and their relatives instead of those who committed the alleged crime and dubbed the police action as “shameful”.

This was done to suppress their voice and cover up the incidents, he charged and said a team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) had visited West Bengal to take stock of the ground situation but the state government did not allowing to do its work.

The BJP leader said the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership "is striving to empower the tribal communities and integrate them into the mainstream".

“Conversely in West Bengal, the tribal lands are being forcibly seized, illustrating stark contrast in priorities and actions,” Bhatia said.

"Mamata Banerjee has become a 'bhakshak' (predator) from a 'rakshak' (protector)," Bhatia charged, asking her to step down as the chief minister.

In a series of posts on X, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya said the state police have crossed all limits as it violated "every rule in the book to please Mamata Banerjee, who is evil, and hasn't stopped from using rape and torture of Hindu women in Sandeskhali, for her politics".

"In the scuffle with police, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar suffered injuries and fell unconscious. His team was assaulted. He has been rushed to the hospital," Malviya said.

"Let Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal police know that they can't crush BJP's movement for justice for women of Sandeshkhali. We won't allow women in West Bengal to become objects of lust for Mamata Banerjee's criminal syndicate. The fight will continue," he added.

