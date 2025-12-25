Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 25 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday accused the Mamata Banerjee government of favouring West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) over the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) cadre, saying that the state government's policies have created a two-tier system - "lower pedestal for the WBCS officers".

He also alleged that Banerjee was "trying to woo" the WBCS Officers overseeing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive while simultaneously reminding them of their "allegiance to the government".

"The Mamata Banerjee Government's policies have created a two-tier system; the lower pedestal for the WBCS Officers, while allocating the WBPS Officers with much superior and favourable platform," Adhikari posted on X.

"Mamata Banerjee is trying to woo the WBCS Officers who are overseeing the SIR Exercise and in a subtle manner trying to remind them how they have benefited from this State Govt and in a veiled way tried to make them aware of the possibility that they will have to sit and discuss about their issues with her in future (implying after the elections)," he said.

"The Chief Minister suddenly lauding the contributions of WBCS Officers and reminding them of their 'allegiance to the Government,' exposes a patronising tone, using administrative toil as leverage for loyalty. This is nothing but an attempt to intimidate the WBCS Officers. However, has she actually walked the talk?" he added.

Adhikari said the transfers are dictated by political whims rather than by transparent, rule-based policies. In contrast, he added, police transfers appear more insulated from such polarisation.

"The Mamata Banerjee Govt in West Bengal has systematically demonstrated a clear bias towards the West Bengal Police Service (WBPS) over the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) cadre. Deprivation of WBCS Officers under the Mamata Banerjee Government: A Stark Contrast with Favourable Treatment of WBPS Officers," the BJP leader said.

"Arbitrary and Politically Motivated Transfers: Ignoring Family and Humanitarian Concerns - Transfers are dictated by political whims and based on IPAC Reports, rather than transparent, rule-based policies. Spouse posting rights are routinely denied, medical emergencies and family obligations are disregarded, forcing Officers into untenable personal hardships. Contrast with WBPS: Police transfers appear more insulated from such politicisation, with greater leeway for family considerations, reflecting the government's protective stance towards the law enforcement personnels," he added.

Adhikari highlighted unequal promotion opportunities and career progression, noting the prioritisation of the police over the administration, with WBCS officers lagging behind their WBPS counterparts in promotion.

"Unequal Promotion Opportunities and Career Progression: Police Prioritised Over Administration - WBCS Officers lag far behind in promotions compared to WBPS counterparts selected through the same exam. For instance, many 2010-batch WBCS Officers remain unappointed as Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), creating an awkward and uneven administrative structure. Promotion to IAS occurs only at the fag-end of careers, resulting in significant financial losses, diminished reputation, and eroded dignity. A simple query to the Chief Minister on the number of WBCS-to-IAS promotions versus WBPS-to-IPS promotions during her tenure would expose this glaring disparity; far fewer WBCS elevations underscore the neglect," he said.

"Contrast with WBPS: 2010-batch WBPS Officers are already functioning as Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) in multiple districts, with seamless pathways to the IPS cadre. The Mamata Banerjee Government is unequivocally 'Police-friendly,' fast-tracking law enforcement careers while stalling administrative ones," he added.

Adhikari said that the dearness allowance (DA) rates for WBCS officers in posts identical to those of their WBPS counterparts remain unequal.

"Dearness Allowance (DA) Rates - Officers in identical posts receive unequal DA, exemplified by IAS SDOs enjoying higher rates than WBCS SDOs performing the same duties. Contrast with WBPS: Equivalent Police roles (e.g., ASPs) align with superior DA structures, further entrenching financial inequities," he added.

The BJP leader raised the issue of House Rent Allowance (HRA) rates for WBSC officers, which he said were "woefully inadequate" as compared to prioritised funding for WBPS officers.

"Substandard Housing and Accommodation: House Rent Allowance (HRA) rates are woefully inadequate, affording subpar accommodations even in sub-divisional headquarters. Government-provided housing is often dilapidated, posing risks of serious injury. Kolkata-adjacent postings are particularly dire, with no financial commitment from the state to district, to sub-divisional or block-level infrastructure. Contrast with WBPS: Police infrastructure receives prioritised funding for secure, family-friendly barracks and residences, reflecting the government's favouritism," Adhikari said. (ANI)

