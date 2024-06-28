Kolkata, June 28 (PTI) A 47-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death at a state-run hostel for students in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area on Friday over suspicion of mobile phone theft, police said.

The victim, identified as Irshad, used to work as a mechanic at an electronics shop in the Chandni Chowk area, they said.

Also Read | Telangana Factory Explosion: Five Killed, 10 Others Injured in Blast at Glass Factory in Rangareddy (Watch Videos).

Irshad had earlier gone to the hostel to repair a television, and after some mobile phones went missing over the last few days, he was again called to the hostel this morning, a police officer said.

He was accused of stealing a mobile phone, allegedly tied up and beaten, his family said.

Also Read | Vijayawada Horror: Grocery Store Owner Hacked to Death in Front of Daughter, Accused Arrested.

"He had called us from the hostel and said that the students after accusing him of theft, were demanding money," a relative said.

He was later admitted to a state-run hospital in a critical condition and he died there in the afternoon, a doctor who treated him said.

Police said they have detained 15 people in connection with the case and were questioning them.

"An investigation is underway," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)