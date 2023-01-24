Ballia, January 24: A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly abducting a 16-year-old girl and raping her for almost two months, police said. She was abducted on November 26 last year and a case of kidnapping was filed at the Gadwar police station based on a complaint by her mother, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Narayan Vais said.

On Monday, the girl was rescued from the Nagra police station area of Ballia and based on her statement, sections of rape and the POCSO Act were included in the FIR, he said. Uttar Pradesh: Two Brothers Get Life Term for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ghaziabad for Seven Months.

The girl, in her statement, claimed that after abducting her, the accused took her to Delhi and Mumbai, and raped her for about two months, the official said. Panchkula Brothers Get 20 Years in Jail For Raping Cousin Sister in 2017.

The police have sent the girl for a medical examination and further action is being taken, Vais added.

