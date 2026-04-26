Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Saturday arrested a man named Harish for the alleged murder of an onion trader, Ramachandra, following a dispute over the victim's relationship with a local woman in the area.

The arrest was made within hours of the incident, which occurred near the Patalamma temple in Patalamma Layout.

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According to the complaint filed by the victim's wife, Mrs Shaila, Ramachandra had moved to Bengaluru a year ago for business and was in a relationship with a woman named Manjula. The accused, Harish, a resident, reportedly objected to the relationship and frequently engaged in altercations with the victim.

Police officials stated that on the night of April 24, 2026, while Ramachandra was sleeping near the temple in an intoxicated state, Harish allegedly struck him on the head with a large stone, which resulted in his death.

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Following the complaint, a case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police apprehended the accused shortly after the act, and he has been placed under arrest following interrogation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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